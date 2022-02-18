Ina Garten’s Newest Show Debuts In March & We Couldn’t Be More Excited

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we love, it’s relaxing with a cup of coffee while watching reruns of The Barefoot Contessa and Cook Like a Pro starring our hero, Ina Garten. We have tons of Ina Garten cookbooks

, we’re obsessed with her Instagram, and we’ve tried all of her chocolate recipes, but we’re always craving more. So when we heard that there’s a new Ina Garten show on Food Network coming out on March 26, we got seriously excited.

Garten’s new show is called Be My Guest, and superfans will be super excited to learn about the format, which basically gives you three doses of the Barefoot Contessa a week. An hour-long version of Be My Guest will air each week on Discovery+, while a thirty minute version will appear on Food Network. Even better? There will also be a Be My Guest podcast that you can listen to along with watching the show.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks $17.84 Buy now Sign Up

The new show will basically be an expansion of the segment on the original Barefoot Contessa show where Garten talks about the guests visiting her Hamptons home, and when we get to see the guests enjoying her food. This time around, we’ll get to see Garten acting as a host and interviewer to guests like Julianna Margulies as they spend a day dining together, traveling around town, and getting to know one another better. It sounds like the television version of pure comfort food, and we can’t wait to eat it right up.

So, what to do while you’re waiting for March 26 to roll around so you can watch the new Ina Garten TV show? You can always pass the time by trying a few recipes from her latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food

, and by practicing hosting some conversational dinner parties of your own – Garten would definitely approve.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $19.00 Buy now Sign Up

In the meantime, stock your pantry with the Barefoot Contessa’s favorite ingredients and get ready to follow along with her new series that’s all about doing what Garten loves best – inviting friends into her home and creating new happy memories around a table of delicious food.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

Watch: We Tried Ina Garten’s Overnight Mac & Cheese & We Totally Get Why It Broke the Internet

