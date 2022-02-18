Martha Stewart’s Luscious Banana Cream Pie Recipe Is the Best Way to Use Up Ripe Bananas

If you’re anything like us, then every time you have a bunch of bananas that starts to get a little overripe, you immediately go into banana bread baking mode. But that also means that, if you’re anything like us, you’re kind of sick of banana bread, because you almost never know what else to do with a whole bunch of bananas. So, when we saw Martha Stewart’s banana cream pie recipe posted to her Instagram account, we knew it was the sweet reprieve we’d been craving all along. No offense, banana bread, but this is pie we’re talking about!

Unlike banana bread, you’ll want to use up your bananas in this recipe just before they turn brown, so they’re still sweet, but not discolored. Stewart’s banana cream pie recipe comes from an episode of her classic PBS show Martha Bakes. She knows a thing or two about pie – in fact, there’s even a Martha Sewart pie cookbook

. But that doesn’t mean her classic banana cream pie recipe is overly complicated – it’s actually pretty simple.

To start with, you simmer cream, milk, sugar, and vanilla in a heavy-bottomed pot. In a separate bowl, mix together egg yolks, eggs, cornstarch, and sugar. Then, you’ll temper the egg mixture by whisking one cup of the hot cream mixture into it. This helps bring the egg up to temperature slowly – if you added the egg mixture right to the pan of hot cream without tempering it first, it would curdle and turn into scrambled eggs.

Then, whisk the egg mixture into the pot of hot cream and stir constantly until it thickens, and strain it to remove any lumps. Refrigerate the custard, and while it’s chilling, make a graham cracker crust in a glass pie pan

. You can use Martha Stewart’s perfect graham cracker crust recipe.

One the custard mixture is cooled, you’ll layer it along with your sliced bananas on the graham cracker crust, then put it back in the fridge to chill.

Before serving, you’ll want to top the pie with homemade whipped cream. Use a pastry bag with a simple star

tip to make your pie look worthy of the dessert case at your favorite diner.

The result? A totally classic dessert that’s the tastiest way to use up ripe bananas before they go bad – and a much-needed break from banana bread.

