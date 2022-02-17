Giada De Laurentiis Just Put a Fresh Italian Spin On Tuna Salad & We’re Drooling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you ever feel like you’re in a lunch rut? Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we always plan out what we’re going to cook for dinner ahead of time, but it’s so easy to let lunch get lost in the shuffle. That’s why we often end up eating something heavy, like a microwaved meal or take-out, when what we really need mid-day is something nutritious and fresh that will keep up going until dinner. That’s exactly what you’ll get when you make Giada De Laurentiis

‘ Italian tuna salad.

One thing we love about this Italian tuna salad recipe is just how bright and fresh it is. The salad base is made from a variety of crunchy, peppery, and bitter Italian greens, which are loaded with vitamins, minerals, hydration, and fiber. Protein comes from two sources. Fiber-packed cannelini beans add a creaminess to the salad, and olive oil-packed tuna brings protein and heart-healthy fat to the table, too. Basically, everything in the salad will help give you a lunchtime boost so you can avoid the mid-afternoon slump.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita $16.98 Buy now Sign Up

The salad is easy to make. First, you whisk up a simple tangy dressing of capers, lemon juice, Dion mustard, and olive oil. Add the beans, slightly mashing them so they’ll soak up more dressing and contribute some creaminess to it. Then add the olive oil-packed tuna

, followed by the greens, some sweet shaved fennel, and fresh parsley.

Courtesy of Ortiz.

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce VitaOrtiz Bonito Del Norte Tuna in Olive Oil 6-Pack $37.45 Buy now Sign Up

You can serve this salad as a stand-alone lunch, but it would also be a delicious side dish to a larger Italian-inspired feast. You could also serve it in a wrap, or in a bento box

with a side of cooked whole grains for an even more nutritionally complete meal.

Courtesy of Bentgo.

Bentgo Classic - All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

It’s easy to make, can be made ahead of time, and unlike those heavy microwaved meals, won’t make you feel like taking a nap after lunch. That makes this Giada De Laurentiis Italian tuna salad recipe a winner in our books.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: How to Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Stuffed Lasagna Rolls

