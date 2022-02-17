This Name-Brand Knife Set At Costco Is On Sale For $50 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing more tedious – or more dangerous – than cooking with dull knives. Dull knives are more likely to slip, skid, and slide around while you’re chopping instead of actually cutting through your food, which means it’s easier for the blade to go somewhere unexpected – like your fingers. If this is sounding eerily familiar to your current kitchen set up, it might be time for a new set of knives. Luckily, Costco is currently selling a self-sharpening Calphalon knife set

for $50 off, and it could be a game changer for your culinary skills.

The Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN 14-Piece Knife Block Set usually costs $189.99, but right now Costco members can buy it for $50 off, $139.99 online and $129.99 in stores. The 14-piece set includes essentials like a paring knige, a chef’s knife, kitchen shears, and steak knives, and the knife block features the brand’s signature “SharpIn” technology. Each knife slips into the ceramic self-sharpening slots, getting sharpened every time you take one out or put one away.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you’re not out of luck. You can get Calphalon knife sets on Amazon, too, and they feature the same self-sharpening slots.

This 12-piece set

includes an 8 inch chef’s knife, 6 inch serrated utility knife, 5 inch santoku, 4.5 inch parer, 6 steak knives, kitchen shears and a self-sharpening knife block with built in ceramic sharpeners. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars from 3,114 reviews, and is 15 percent off.

Another options is this 13-piece set

. The knife block is a dark wood and the rounded knife handles have the name of the knife stamped on to the bottom of the handle, so you can easily see which knife you’re reaching for. It’s got 5 out of 5 stars from 258 reviews on Amazon, and right now, it’s 19 percent off.

Whichever set you choose, upgrading your knives will make a huge difference in how much you enjoy cooking and making food at home.

