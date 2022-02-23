This Easy-to-Use Coffee Bean Roaster Makes Me Feel Like a Barista—& Saves Me So Much Money In the Long Run

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that I’ve been working from home for almost exactly two years on the dot (sorry for the reminder), I’ve become somewhat of a coffee expert since I haven’t had a trusty work coffee machine to rely on throughout the day. I’ve tried it all—Dalgona coffee, superfood lattes (Oprah-approved to boot!), but at the end of the day, nothing beats an old-fashioned cup of plain java made from scratch. Before ~these times~ I’d never touch a coffee bean roaster but as I was feeling a boost of motivation and boredom, I decided to give it a whirl when OXO let me test out one of their handy coffee bean grinders. And let’s just say, I’m on the bean-grinding bandwagon for good.

I gave OXO’s Conical Burr Grinder a whirl, and after trying it just once, it was love at first sight. I truly don’t know why I was so intimidated by buying whole beans before. This grinder is a bit big but worth the cabinet real estate. And best of all, it’s a breeze to use, which is particularly critical since you’ll be operating this before you’re actually awake. We don’t want any accidents before our first cup of coffee in the morning.

This pro-grade coffee grinder couldn’t be easier to use. It boasts 15 settings ranging from fine to coarse and the grounds container holds up to 110 grams of beans, which is enough for 12 cups of java. It even comes with a handy scoop too. You can also choose how long to grind the beans for; it automatically stops when the timer’s up.

At $104, it’s not exactly a bargain, but you’ll quickly see that those $20 grinders are no match for this one. If you were to equate it to an average cup of $5 coffee, that’s 20 cups. So, this is an investment that’ll really pay off in the long run.

In the mornings, I need all the help I can get, and this sleek machine completely changed my mind about my coffee-making capabilities. Now, I feel less of an urge to walk down to my fancy (and overpriced) coffee shop because I can make the same tasty cup right at home. If you’re looking for more ways to level-up your barista skills at home, you’ll want to add this effortless machine into your AM routine.

