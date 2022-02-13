Make this Valentine’s Day The Most Romantic (& Delicious) Yet With These 30-Minute Giada De Laurentiis Dishes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is a time of romance, gifts, and, of course, delicious meals to lose yourself in. Now if you’re having some blockage and have no idea what to create, take some notes from Giada De Laurentiis’ new Valentine’s Day list.

On Feb. 11, De Laurentiis posted a mouth-watering photo of some filet mignon with the caption, “Filet mignon is an elegant choice for any occasion, and when you amp it up with a balsamic glaze and crumbled goat cheese? Next level. Grab this #recipe and more of our favorite dinner options for Valentine’s Day in the profile link!”

While there are a plethora of dishes available, we’re focusing on the ones that take around 30 minutes to make, starting with the Filet Mignon With Goat Cheese And Balsamic recipe.

This beginner dish only requires a few ingredients, like filet mignon, fresh goat cheese, sugar, and black pepper, to name a few. Both gluten-free and nut-free, you start by boiling some ingredients and ending by drizzling your choice of sauce. This will be sure to make your partner become the heart-eye emoji in real life.

Get the Filet Mignon With Goat Cheese And Balsamic recipe here.

Next, we’re obsessing over the Spinach Gnudi, a dumpling-like dish that’s basically naked cheese ravioli. You need ingredients like milk ricotta cheese, nutmeg, frozen spinach, all-purpose flour, Pomodoro, to name a few. And making this vegetarian dish is as easy as can be, with less than five steps to create.

Get the Spinach Gnudi recipe here.

For a truly Italian Valentine’s dinner, treat your lover to this stuffed meat dish with ingredients like olive oil, mozzarella, London broil, and black pepper, to name a few. This beginner dish doesn’t require much instruction, except make sure you have four 4-inch skewers, if possible.

Get the Steak Involtini recipe here.

Now, you can also treat your partner to one of De Laurentiis’ family favorites: the Lobster Fra Diavolo. It needs ingredients like lobster tails, basil, mint, tomatoes, and Calamarata and it’ll take less than 40 minutes to get ready.

Get the Lobster Fra Diavolo recipe here.

If you want to see more of the recipes De Laurentiis had in mind, check out the recipes here.

If you want more of De Laurentiis’ dishes to pursue for Valentine’s Day, grab her cookbook: Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita on Amazon for some classy meals.

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: