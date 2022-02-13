Martha Stewart’s Beginner Sliders Recipe Is the Perfect Appetizer for Game Day Parties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gameday is finally here and despite all the planning, you can never go wrong with more delicious appetizers. As we said, Superbowl Sunday is here, and to have the best party, you need the best appetizers — and they will be if Martha Stewart created them.

On Fab. 10, Stewart posted a video of some mouth-watering sliders with the caption, “Meatball sliders for game day? Yes, please! Meatballs coated in marinara sauce, smothered with cheese, and sandwiched in brioche rolls are the party-perfect nibble. Editor’s tip: For tender meatballs, combine the ingredients gently and don’t pack the meat too tightly.”

While the recipe may seem daunting at first with the long ingredients list, you can make two dozen in less than two hours — even if you’re a beginner!

For the meatballs, you need simple ingredients like ground veal, ground pork, Parmesan cheese, eggs, and cloves, to name a few. Now, for the sandwiches themselves, you need some brioche rolls and basil leaves, amongst some other basic ingredients.

The four-step recipe starts with you soaking the bread in milk and ends with baking until the multiple types of cheeses melt down to perfection.

Something to keep in mind is that the simmered meatballs can be refrigerated for up to three days.

Get Stewart’s Game-day ready Meatball Parmigiana Sliders recipe here.

If you want to cook more this year, snag yourself Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes on Amazon if you want to treat yourself.

Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes

