This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll need to head to the store ASAP.

The treats were spotted by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds. Costco’s chocolate-covered strawberries are made with long-stemmed strawberries, which certainly makes them easier to dip in chocolate, but which also gives them an elegant, romantic feel. The berries are coated in dark chocolate which is drizzled with white chocolate for decoration, and each dozen costs just $12.99.

You can eat the strawberries as-is for a sweet Valentine’s Day dessert, but you can also use them to decorate cakes and cheesecakes, or add them to an indulgent ice cream sundae.

If you don’t have a Costco membership but still have a craving for chocolate-covered strawberries, there are a few other places you can order online.

The Chocolate Covered Company is currently selling chocolate-covered berries that will arrive by Valentine’s Day on GoldBelly.

You could also order some chocolate couverture from Amazon and make chocolate covered strawberries yourself – once you know how to do it, you’ll be able to skip the store for years to come.

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like strawberries and chocolate, so whether you head to Costco or decide to make some for yourself, make sure you include this sweet treat in your celebrations.

