The Oprah-Approved HexClad Brand Just Launched A Knife Set That’s $100 Off and Selling Fast

There are a few people we trust with all our hearts when they endorse something, and you’d better believe one of those people is Oprah. Oprah clearly knows a thing or two about high quality, and her Favorite Things lists each year are chock-full of great items from brands we’ve come to love. One of those brands is cookware company HexClad (Gordon Ramsay is a big fan, too). HexClad is best known for their range of high-quality non-stick pots and pans, but when we heard that they had just released a new 6-piece knife set, we knew we had to get our hands on one. Even better? The sets are now $100 off, but you’ll have to act fast, because they’re already selling like hotcakes.

HexClad’s first entry into the cooking knife market is The Essential 6 Piece Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set. It’s currently on sale for $100 off. The knives in the set are made with full-tang construction for the ultimate durability and balance when you’re chopping, slicing, and dicing, and each blade is forged from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, giving them a hard blade and sharp edge to make all of your prep work in the kitchen a total breeze. The handles are made of moisture-resistant pakkawood and have a deep forest green finish. The set includes an 8″ Chef’s Knife, an 8″ Bread Knife, a 7″ Santoku Knife, a 5″ Utility Knife, a 3.5″ Paring Knife, and a 9″ Honing Rod to keep you blade edges aligned and sharp.

The 8″ Chef’s Knife will be your all-purpose kitchen work horse, while the 7″ Santoku Knife is best for precise cuts like dicing and mincing, and the Utility Knife and Paring Knife are best for tasks like preparing fruits, veggies, and proteins.

As HexClad fan Gordon Ramsay says, “A chef is only as good as their knives.” When you upgrade the rusty, dull blades you’ve been using for years in favor of a new knife set from HexClad, you might be surprised at how much easier it is to prep and cook your favorite meals.

