KitchenAid Just Released Their Color Of The Year And It’s Inspired by A Vegetable

There are some kitchen appliances that belong in a cabinet or cupboard, stashed away until you need to use them because they’re, well, ugly. But that’s never been the case with KitchenAid products, especially their legendary, iconic, stand mixers. KitchenAid has always had a fun range of colors for their products, from light pastels to vintage shades to modern brights, and their newest color is an exciting and vibrant addition to their catalog. The color of the year from KitchenAid is called Beetroot. It’s a deep purple-red color, and though it’s called Beetroot it also calls to mind the purple hues of Japanese eggplant and blueberry juice and all sorts of other vibrant purple shades you find in nature.

Color-lovers will be happy to know that Beetroot is now available for two of KitchenAid’s best products, their Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and their K400 Blender with Glass Jar.

The stand mixer may seem pricey, but it comes with all of the accessories you need to make your favorite foods and baked goods. Each mixer comes wiht a 5-quart and a 3-quart stainless steel bowl, a flex edge beater, a pastry beater, a dough hook, a wire whip, and a pouring shield to help prevent messes when you add ingredients to the mixer bowl while it’s running. Once you have your mixer, you’ll also be able to separately buy attachments for things like making pasta, grinding meat, and even spiralize veggies.

The high-speed K400 Blender can be used to make all of your favorite smoothies, soups, purees, and more. It has three preset modes: ice crush, icy drink, and smoothie; along with a speed dial so you can manually select the speed your recipe needs. It also has a Soft Start feature that starts slowly, so food and ice gets pulled into the blender’s blade, then moves up to your desired speeds, which helps avoid splatters and mess. The blender comes with a 48 ounce glass jar and lid, but you can also separately buy the 6 ounce small batch jar expanion pack, which is great for making small portions of sauces, dressings, dips, and marinades.

Even if you don’t have much counter space, these two new appliances in the vivid magenta Beetroot color of 2022 are so pretty, you’ll want to show them off.