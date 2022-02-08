Wings: They’re the ultimate Super Bowl food — and Bobby Flay has just the recipe that’ll have your guests’ fingers almost permanently dripping with wing sauce. Simultaneously sweet and hot, Flay’s Chicken Wings with Red Hot Honey Glaze is paired with a chunky blue cheese and celery dipping sauce. And the best part is, they’re super easy to make.

Yielding nearly 50 sauce-drenched wings, Flay’s Chicken Wings with Red Hot Honey Glaze recipe guides you through how to not only make the perfect batch of wings, but it also breaks down how to make Flay’s famous Chipotle Hot Sauce and his Blue Cheese-Yogurt Dip. But don’t worry, it takes just over half an hour to make all three components.

To start, you’ll toss your wings in a few tablespoons of oil and sprinkle with some salt and pepper. Then, grill them at a high temperature for a few minutes per side.

Next, you’ll make your sauces. For the hot sauce, specifically, combine your red wine vinegar with Dijon mustard, chipotle puree, honey, and oil. You’ll then add that mixture to a hot skillet with melted butter, followed by some ancho chile powder and, finally, the wings. Let those cook for a few minutes.

And finally, it’s time to make that must-have Blue Cheese-Yogurt Dip. Simply combine your blue cheese with finely chopped red onion, finely sliced scallions and — the key to a creamy blue cheese dipping sauce — Greek yogurt.

“When you go to a bar and you eat buffalo chicken wings, you know you get this Tabasco sauce — you know, very spicy. And then they serve it with like a blue cheese dressing. Usually it’s like sour cream and lots of blue cheese, [but] instead of that, we’re gonna use yogurt — and I love to use that thick Greek yogurt because it has fantastic texture,” Flay says in an episode of Boy Meets Grill. “Let’s make a lot of this because we got a lot of chicken wings.”

Another version of Flay’s dipping sauce replaces the red onion with celery and calls for mayonnaise and Worcestershire sauce, too. Both are great recipes — and, according to one reviewer, taste great with more than just wings.

“The Blue Cheese sauce is also great on a baked potatoes,” they wrote.

Once you’ve made your dip, it’s time to eat! And good luck not devouring them before your guests arrive.

“Wing time!” Flay says. Anybody hungry?”

Get the full Chicken Wings with Red Hot Honey Glaze and Blue Cheese-Celery Dipping Sauce at Food Network.

