These Mixing Bowls Are Going Viral on TikTok Because of Their Unique Time-Saving Lids

When it comes to cooking and cleaning hacks, we’re all ears. A power drill brush attachment that makes cleaning difficult spaces a breeze? We’ll take it. Using a slotted spoon to make the tidiest, mess-free breakfast sandwich of our lives? We’re dropping the cooking utensil into our Amazon cart now. The list of kitchen hacks runs long, but the latest has us actually excited about purchasing a set of mixing bowls — and for good reason.

Posted by “Amazon favorites girl” Teresa Caruso, who boasts a staggering 3.1 million followers on TikTok for her must-have Amazon finds, a certain set of nesting mixing bowls from the Wildone Store has gone viral thanks to their unique, time-saving lids.

“This is the coolest and most useful mixing bowl set ever,” Caruso says, adding that the largest bowl actually has attachments you can add onto its lid, including different three grater attachments. And the best part? All the food falls right into the bowl.

“You can also use the bowl as a mess-free way to use your hand mixer,” Caruso adds. “The mixer fits perfectly in the center and prevents any sort of splatter.”

Featuring non-slip silicone bottoms and airtight seals on their BPA-free lids, the premium-grade stainless steel bowls also feature measurement marks on the inside, helping make baking a breeze. Or, use the set as storage bowls to keep your food fresh. They’re refrigerator- and freezer-safe, after all.

This set of five Wildone mixing bowls are inexpensive, costing less than $40 on Amazon. Plus, you can choose from four different colors: khaki (our favorite), black, gray and multi-colored.

“This Amazon find is next level!” raves Caruso.

