Martha Stewart’s Fried Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bites Are Perfect for Super Bowl Sunday

What’s on your Super Bowl watch party menu? Chips and dip? Pizza and wings? How about mac ‘n’ cheese? If all of the above, sure, you can pick up all of your snacks from the grocery store and have the pizza and wings delivered to your door. But for the latter, we highly recommend making Martha Stewart‘s Fried Macaroni-and-Cheese Bites — an appetizer she appropriately describes as “little squares of heaven.”

“What’s on your menu lineup for the big game? Make way for little squares of heaven,” Stewart writes on Instagram. “These fried mac and cheese squares are sure to be MVP at any party.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

To make Stewart’s Fried Macaroni-and-Cheese Bites, you’ll need a handful of cooking tools, including a large pot to cook your macaroni and your cheesy sauce, a 9-by-13-inch baking dish to bake your macaroni mixture in the oven, a cutting board to cut your baked mac ‘n’ cheese into 1-inch squares, a shallow dish to dip your mac ‘n’ cheese bites into your whisked eggs and panko mixture, and a large nonstick skillet to fry your mac ‘n’ cheese bites, and a wire rack to drain and cool your bites.

Ayesha Curry Nonstick Skillet $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“Follow a two-step breading process, using panko instead of regular breadcrumbs for a crust that’s crisp yet light,” Stewart advises.

The recipe is easy enough to follow, making the appetizer easy enough to make. But the best part of Stewart’s Fried Macaroni-and-Cheese Bites recipe? It can be made up to three days ahead, leaving you with more time to prep for your Super Bowl party.

“You can (and should) prepare the stovetop macaroni and cheese a few days ahead, since it will firm up in the refrigerator, for easier cutting,” Stewart says.

Get the full recipe for Stewart’s Fried Macaroni-and-Cheese Bites at her website.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: