Martha Stewart Just Revealed the Ultimate Comfort Dish & It’s Even Better Reheated

Leave it to Martha Stewart to make the ultimate comfort dish for this dreary winter — and with a savory ziti dish.

On Feb 4, Stewart posted a picture of her new ziti recipe that has us drooling with the caption, “There’s a reason why baked ziti is such a standby family supper. It’s comforting, filling, and all-around, delicious. In this version of the comfort staple, the pasta is stirred into a sausage-studded tomato sauce, then layered, like lasagna, between nutmeg-scented béchamel sauce and topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano and mozzarella cheeses. The technique pans out beautifully every time.”

The comforting ziti dish is so loved that commenters swarmed to the post saying how it’s one of their staples, with one saying it’s even better reheated. “It’s one of my best & most requested recipes. Better on 2nd & 3rd days”

Now, this dish uses an array of ingredients, much of which can already be found in your kitchens such as olive oil, minced garlic, tomato sauce, rigatoni, spicy Italian sausage, and more.

While the eight-step recipe may seem daunting at first to anyone, from beginner to expert, it only takes a total prep and cook time of less than two hours. You start by peeling the tomatoes with their juices into a large bowl — kind of like that episode in Friends when Monica and Richard try to be “just friends” — and end it by adding basil leaves before you serve.

Something to keep in mind is that if you want this to be a vegetarian friendly dish, you can substitute Italian sausage for one pound of sautéd mushrooms and some fennel seeds.

Get Stewart’s Baked Ziti with Sausage and Bechamel recipe here.

