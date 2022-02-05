Start Valentine’s Day on a Good Note With Martha Stewart’s Adorable Mini-Heart Shaped Waffles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Make Valentine’s Day a picturesque fairytale with the help of Martha Stewart and these super-cute waffles!

On Feb 5, Stewart posted a photo that screams Valentine’s Day with the caption, “These little waffles hide a tasty secret: They’re actually pockets made from store-bought puff pastry (no need to bust out a bowl or plug in the mixer) that are stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread. You can fill them with chopped fruit, peanut butter, or dulce de leche if you prefer. Whip up your own batch of “puffles” for Valentine’s Day (or any day, really), and serve your hearts on a platter.”

Okay, can we talk about how adorable these mini-heart-shaped waffles are? We’re obsessed! With a total prepping and cooking time of only 45 minutes, this simple recipe can serve the whole family. With ingredients like puff pastries, all-purpose flour, and Nutella, to name a few, you can start Valentine’s Day on the right note.

The three-step recipe starts with preheating the waffle iron and ends by adding strawberries!

Now if you’re not the biggest fan of Nutella, no worries! Stewart put in the author’s note that instead of Nutella, you can add “peanut butter, Dulce de leche, or more chopped berries.”

Get the Puff-Pastry Waffle Hearts (Puffles) recipe here (and try not to faint from the cuteness!) And if you’re looking for a heart-shaped waffle maker, we got you covered.

