Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe.

On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after you make it once. (Also? Make a double batch. You won’t regret it!)”

This game-winning dip is the perfect snack for game day, with everyone grabbing for seconds, thirds, fourths, and so on. Made with olive oil, diced bacon, Greek yogurt, chives, and more, this recipe is both gluten-free and nut-free — so more people can enjoy it!

The beginner-friendly recipe starts by placing olive oil and bacon in a skillet and ends by stirring the yogurt and chives into the dip. Something to keep in mind, from De Laurentiis herself, is that if you’re cooking for over six people, double the recipe’s ingredients.

Something else to keep in mind is that this recipe only takes 10 minutes to prep and a little under 30 minutes to cook to perfection.

Get De Laurentiis’ Bacon Onion Dip recipe here.

If you want more of De Laurentiis’ dishes to prepare for your game day, grab her one cookbook: Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita on Amazon for some classy meals and snacks.

