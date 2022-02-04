Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Motherhood Identity Project
Jason Wu’s Exclusive (& Affordable!) Cookware Line at QVC Is Here to Give Your Kitchen the Ultimate Makeover

Tamara Kraus
jason wu cookware line qvc
J Jason Wu.
Homary Modern Round Wood Rotating Tray
1StopBedrooms
Jason Wu Cookware Line at QVC
Zahra Accent Pillow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to my cooking skills, I give all the credit to Trader Joe’s frozen meals and pre-made salad kits. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll dabble in a homemade meal once in a blue moon. But once I started seeing more and more insanely gorgeous new cookware brands online, I’ve become a little more interested in firing up the oven (er, my air fyer). And the latest chic cookware collection seriously blew me away. Calling all fashionistas: Jason Wu has a sleek new cookware line that’ll bring the designer’s effortless, minimalistic style from the closet to the kitchen.

The J Jason Wu cookware collection is exclusively available at QVC and includes cooking staples like nonstick cookware in a striking black color and then items like a rice cooker adorned with rose gold accents nonetheless and a steamer basket that’ll level-up your dumpling night at home. Everything is under $165 but averages around $40-$50, so we can definitely get behind these budget-friendly prices that are high on style.

Ahead, check out a few must-have pieces that your kitchen needs (and that’ll make you want to cook instead of eating out)—talk about cookware, but make it fashion! Psst: If you’re a new QVC customer, you can score $15 off your first order with the code OFFER (exclusions apply).

J Jason Wu 1.5-Cup Mini Rice Cooker w/ Measuring Cup & Spoon

J Jason Wu. Image: Jason Wu

Whip up the fluffy rice of your dreams with this mini rice cooker that basically doubles as a piece of art and won’t take up valuable counter space. The inner pot boasts a nonstick surface to make cleanup a breeze and it comes with a measuring cup and spoon so you’ve got all the tools you need to make the perfect rice.

J Jason Wu 1.5-Cup Mini Rice Cooker w/ Measuring Cup & Spoon $46 Buy now Sign Up

J Jason Wu 12″ Bamboo Steamer Insert w/ Silicone Rim and Mat

J Jason Wu. Image: Jason Wu.

Who said you can make delicious dumplings from the comfort of your own home? This steamer basket fits into a pot or large wok, is heat-safe up to 450 degrees, and comes with a mesh mat to prevent dumplings from sticking to the bamboo.

J Jason Wu 12 $24.98 Buy now Sign Up

J Jason Wu 8-Pc Cast Aluminum 5-Layer Nonstick Cookware Set

J Jason Wu. Image: Jason Wu.

Give your old pots and pans a makeover with this eyecatching 8-piece set. The induction base allows you to use it on a variety of cooktops, they’re dishwasher-safe, and possibly the best part? The glass lids are flat so they can be stacked with the cookware when not in use.

J Jason Wu 8-Pc Cast Aluminum 5-Layer Nonstick Cookware Set $149.98 Buy now Sign Up

