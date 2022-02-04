This Viral Under-The-Cabinet Jar Opener Is On Sale For a Great Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s happened to everyone. A sudden pickle craving strikes, so you take the new jar out of the fridge, but even the adrenaline from your pickle-fueled excitement can’t give you the hand strength you need to open the impossibly stubborn jar lid. In the past, that would mean digging through a junk drawer full of different, faulty jar openening devices, or whacking the lid with a butter knife, or attempting any number of strange jar opening “hacks” you saw online. But there’s an easier way! It takes up no extra space in your drawers, and can open jars and bottles of any size. You may have even seen it on social media. It’s the under-cabinet jar, lid, and bottle opener from EZ Off.

This under-cabinet jar opener is particularly great for people with arthritis, carpal tunnel, or any other condition that makes it difficult or even painful to open jars and bottles. But it’s also perfect for pretty much anyone who has ever had to reckon with a stubborn lid and had to resort to all sorts of strange tricks to try to get the marinara sauce open before the pasta finished cooking.

The EZ-Off Under-Cabinet jar opener is currently on sale for 37% off, making it just $12.63. It’s also got great reviews – on Amazon, it’s the #1 best-selling jar opener, and it has 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 15,000 reviews.

The jar opener features easy installation, too. It comes with pre-attached peel-and-stick adhesive, which is perfect for renters, and it comes with three screws if you decide to make it a more permanent features. Thanks to its sleek, under-the-cabinet profile, you won’t even realize it’s there until you need it – and then you’ll be forever grateful you treated yourself to this jar opener.

