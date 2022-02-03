Fans of Bonne Maman’s Jam Advent Calendar Will Love Their Valentine’s Day Gift Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means pretty much all we can think about are the various sweet treats we want to get our Valentines (and to recieve ourselves!). Chocolate is always a classic, so a cute mug (like these ombrea ones from Target) and some cocoa is one of our go-to gifts, but what if you want to get something a little more elegant, for someone who isn’t so into chocolate and candy? The Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar is one of our favorite edible winter holiday gifts to give, so when we saw that this year, they also have a Valentine’s Day jam gift box, we knew it was what we needed for our Valentines.

The Bonne Maman Ten Ways to Say I Love You gift box features 10 mini jars of Bonne Maman’s famous preserves and honey. The flavors included in this sweet gift set are Apricot, Cherry, Fig, Grape, Honey, Orange Marmalade, Raspberry, two jars of Strawberry, and Wild Blueberry.

Courtesy of Bonne Maman.

Bonne Maman Ten Ways to Say I Love You Gift Box $29.90 Buy now Sign Up

The box it comes in is decorated with illustrations of various fruits used in making the jams, and watercolor mini jam jars.

If you’re into DIY, and can’t imagine letting a Valentine’s Day pass without making some sort of elaborate, giftable craft, you could also buy a set of mini Bonne Maman jams, then craft your own cute gift boxes or treat baskets using them. This set has Apricot, Orange, Cherry, Grape, and Blueberry jams, as well as honey, for a total of 30 mini jars each.

Courtesy of Bonne Maman.

Bonne Maman Jam Assortment, 30-pack $31.95 Buy now Sign Up

Last but not least, if you discovered after the fact that your sweetie had been hoping to get a Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas jam advent calendar this past year, you’re in luck – you can still find them on Amazon. It’s your chance at redemption!

Courtesy of Bonne Maman.

Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas Spread and Honey Gift Set $29.76 Buy now Sign Up

Any way you spread it, Bonne Maman Valentine’s Day jam is bound to be a hit.

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

Watch: How to Make Gorgeous Chocolate-Covered Strawberries That Have a Sweet Surprise Inside

