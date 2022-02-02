These Irridescent Ombre Coffee Mugs at Target Are The Sweetest Galentine’s Day Gift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

February 14th is almost here, which means we’ve been scratching our heads, trying to figure out what to get the besties for Galentine’s Day. Some people celebrate it the day before Valentine’s Day, a la Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation, while some celebrate it on the 14th, but the important thing is to make sure you have something sweet to give your best pals. So when we saw these irridescent ombre mugs from Target on Instagram, we knew they would be one of our go-to Galentine’s Day gifts this year – especially since they’re just $10.

The mugs hold 19 oz of your favorite beverage, which is perfect for the winter, when a tiny cup of coffee, cocoa, or tea won’t do. They also come in eight different colors, from gray for the minimalist to orange for the maximalist in your life. Basically, you can buy one for every person on your Galentine’s Day shopping list.

But don’t just give an empty mug – why not add in some coffee, cocoa, or tea to make the gift extra special? Chocolate and Valentine’s Day go hand-in-hand, so picking up a box of this gourmet hot cocoa mix is a must.

Not a fan of cocoa? A set of herbal and black teas could be the answer.

Here’s a handy trick – buy a tea gift set, then split the tea boxes among your friends. It’s a savvy way to give the gift of variety and coziness!

Oh, and one other thing that makes these mugs so giftable? They’re microwave and dishwasher safe, so you really are giving a gift of relaxing luxury, not something that’s a total headache to clean and take care of.

Your friends will feel so loved this Galentine’s Day when they recieve their cozy mug gift.

