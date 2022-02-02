Target’s Air Fryer Sale Is Happening Just In Time For Super Bowl Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

French fries. Jalapeño poppers. Wings. These are just some of our favorite Super Bowl foods that, when we order out, usually come to us after being deep-fried. And though the taste is delicious, deep frying just isn’t something we like to do at home – there’s so much mess, and we never know what to do with the leftover frying oil. That’s why we love air fryers, and why we were so excited to see that Target’s air fryer sale is happening just in time for the Super Bowl.

Air fryers cook our favorite frozen game day snacks like a dream, so they’re super crispy and crunchy on the outside, but they use much less oil to cook than deep-frying. That means you get a less heavy snack experience, and the clean up is a breeze, too – no pots of boiling hot oil to dispose of. Whether you’re cooking from scratch, serving up a feast of frozen favorites, or looking to reheat your go-to Super Bowl take-out snacks, Target’s air fryer sale has something for you, with some models up to 40% off. Just take a look at three of our favorite options, below.

CRUXGG 6-In-1 Digital Touchscreen Countertop Air Fryer – 40% Off

We love the matte gray color of this air fryer from CRUXGG. It has a digital touchscreen for easy programming, a 6-quart capacity so you can cook up game day snacks for an estimated seven people, and it can be used to air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and make french fries.

CRUXGG 6-In-1 Digital Touchscreen Countertop Air Fryer $59.99

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer – 33% Off

This easy-to-use air fryer has a sleek look, can cook food in six different ways, and comes with 10 one-touch pre-set funcions for cooking the most common air fryer foods. It makes putting together the ultimate Super Bowl spread a breeze.

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer $99.99

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer – 17% Off

If you don’t have a ton of storage or counter space, this smaller 4-quart air fryer could do the trick for you. It still has multiple functions, including air fry (of course), reheat, and dehydrate, but has a slightly smaller footprint.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer $99.99

