Who needs to spend the extra time and money going out for date night when you can stay in making pizza? Because if it were up to us, every date night would be a braless, PJs-wearing event where you assemble the perfect pizza, slide it into your pizza oven, and in 10 minutes, dinner’s ready on the kitchen countertop, ready to be devoured as you binge-watch yet another series. And while some may own a pizza oven for such occasions, by no means do you need one to make the perfect pizza pie. All you really need? A pizza stone — and Amazon just so happens to sell one of the best pizza stones, the Heritage pizza stone.

Why use a pizza stone? For starters, pizza stones allow you to make restaurant-quality pizzas in the comfort of your own home. They make your crusts extra crispy, and they help speed up the cooking process. Plus, this particular 15-inch Heritage pizza stone not only washes easily thanks to its non-stick surface, but the pizza stone also looks so great, you can serve your pizza directly from it. The best part? It’s currently on sale at Amazon for 20 percent off.

What’s great is this particular product on Amazon comes with a free pizza cutter. And don’t worry about ruining your pizza stone with the pizza cutter, either, as the stone is scratch-resistant.

Still not convinced? Check out the ratings. With more than 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.5 out of 5 rating, Amazon shoppers love the product.

“My pizzas are cooked more evenly and taste much better,” writes one reviewer. “What I wish was included is a metal rack pizza stone holder so it was much easier to remove from oven. Other than that, a great product!”

