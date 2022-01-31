You Can Now Get Martha Stewart’s Baked Goods Delivered to Your Doorstep

When Goldbelly, the food e-commerce platform that delivers the most popular regional foods directly to your doorstep, added Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten to their robust roster, we were quick to place an order of Queen of Comfort Food’s best baked goods, from her light and fluffy coconut cake to a dozen of her favorite cookies. Now, just over one month later, Goldbelly continues to improve upon perfection, adding yet another popular name to their partner lineup: Martha Stewart. That’s right, starting today, you can now also have Stewart‘s baked goods delivered directly to your doorstep, including her buttery, flakey croissants.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Goldbelly to bring my favorite baked cookies and pastries to their loyal customers,” Stewart says via emailed press release. “Thoughtfully packaged in my signature Martha blue, these cookies are baked using some of my life-long favorite recipes and they make the perfect gifts for your loved ones or for yourself.”

As of Jan. 31, Goldbelly shoppers can choose from six of Stewart’s favorite baked goods, including danishes, cookies, croissants and Kouign Amann, a French layered pastry comprised of dough, sugar, and butter — and lots of it.

“It’s absolutely delicious, and with one bite you’ll be hooked!” the product description states.

Our favorite, though? Martha’s Favorite Pastry Assortment — a 12-pack that contains four of Stewart’s signature All-Butter Croissants, Apricot Danishes, and Kouign-Amanns.

“They bake up in your oven to flaky, buttery, golden brown perfection, and make the perfect assortment for any brunch,” Goldbelly states.

“Martha is an American icon and we’re excited to announce that food lovers can now Goldbelly her most loved recipes anywhere, nationwide,” says Joe Ariel, co-founder and CEO of Goldbelly. “From buttery French croissants to luxurious kouign-amann to her famous ‘Kitchen Sink’ cookies. It’s like stopping in for a cozy brunch at Martha’s farmhouse.”

Check out Stewart’s shop on Goldbelly’s website.

