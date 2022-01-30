Giada De Laurentiis Shows Fans How To Create an Easy & Crowd-Pleasing Dinner on Simply Giada

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our newest obsession is Giada De Laurentiis’ Food Network show Simply Giada because not only do we get more De Laurentiis’ witty commentary, but we get some delicious recipes to try for ourselves.

During the latest episode of Simply Giada on Jan 30, De Laurentiis talked about her go-to dishes for having guests over, consisting of recipes like a 15-minute dessert called Hazelnut Gremolata and Mixed Berries with Spiced Maple Syrup and of course, her famous Brown Rice Stuffed Pepper recipes.

While stuffed peppers typically comprise different meats, De Laurentiis wanted to create a vegetarian-friendly option for her viewers. In less than an hour, you can serve up this crowd-pleasing beginner dish for everyone to enjoy.

The ingredients list may seem daunting at first with how many there are, but most of it is the basics like brown rice, different colored bell peppers, olive oil, basil, spinach, and more.

The whole recipe takes around five steps to create, with the most arduous task is keeping track of the different cook times. You start by cutting off the tops of the bell peppers and discarding the seeds, and end by baking them until the cheese is melted.

Get the Brown Rice Stuffed Bell Peppers recipe here.

And of course, we already broke down how to recreate the Hazelnut Gremolata and Mixed Berries with Spiced Maple Syrup dessert recipe here.

If you want more of De Laurentiis’ Italian dishes, snag her classic cookbook: Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita on Amazon.

