Giada De Laurentiis’ New & Healthy 15-Minute Dessert is Perfect For Any Time of The Day

Once again, just when we get bored of our usual recipes, Giada De Laurentiis just transformed a classic recipe with a simple and healthy twist.

On Jan 28, De Laurentiis posted a photo of our new go-to dessert recipe with the caption, “Whipped creme fraiche, berries, warmly spiced syrup, and crunchy Marcona almonds = a delicious prep-ahead dessert that’s light enough to leave you feeling great. (Bonus? Leftover spiced syrup is *amazing* in coffee.)”

If you’ve been itching for a quick and light dessert as a little pick-me-up for those long workdays, you can’t go wrong with this fruity dessert. With a total prep and cook time of only 15 minutes, this recipe calls for a plethora of ingredients for the syrup, cream, and assembly. With mixed berries, vanilla extract, cloves, and cinnamon sticks to name a few, this dessert recipe can make up to four separate servings.

The simple recipe starts by combining a few of the ingredients in a saucepan and ending by sprinkling with almonds.

And if you have leftover syrup, don’t worry! De Laurentiis recommends using it to spruce up your morning coffee and it can be refrigerated for up to two weeks.

Get the Whipped Cream And Berries With Spiced Maple Syrup recipe here!

And tune into Simply Giada on the Food Network this upcoming Sunday on Jan 30 to see her recreate it!

