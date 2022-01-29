Martha Stewart Just Upped The Ante For Charcuterie Boards With This Simple & Flavorful Recipe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of when it comes to snacking, it’s a good charcuterie board. But it’s time to put aside your typical ingredients for Martha Stewart’s flavorful and surprising twists on a charcuterie board.

On Jan 27, Stewart posted a colorful mouther-watering photo with the caption, “For the appetizer equivalent of a trip to Sicily, drizzle this platter of briny green olives and juicy winter citrus with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Then, simply spread slices of toasted rustic bread with tangy goat cheese, and have guests pile on the bounty.”

This two-step recipe called for a mixture of delicious, flavorful ingredients like an array of oranges, tangerines, green olives, and olive oil, to name a few. It starts by peeling the fruit and cutting it into different rounds to create a gorgeous board and ends by broiling your choice of bread.

After appearing in Martha Stewart Living for the Jan/Feb 2020 issue, this appetizer made waves with her long-time fans. Perfect as an appetizer or a cute charcuterie board for a friend’s party, you can’t go wrong with serving up this summer-themed delight.

Per Stewart’s advice, she recommends you use a fruity olive oil to bring together all of the flavors.

Get the Citrus and Green Olives with Goat Cheese recipe here.

