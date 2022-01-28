These Silicone “Souper Cubes” Help You Freeze Leftover Broth, Soup, Sauces & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s something that happens to every cook. You make a big batch of bone broth, or your favorite soup, or a rich and decadent sauce. You enjoy your meal, but then you’re faced with a predicament: what to do with the cup or so of leftover liquid that’s just too good to throw out? You may have tried storing these leftovers in containers that are much too large, or left them to languish in the fridge because they got shoved in the back behind newer ingredients and were forgotten. But thanks to Souper Cubes, the silicone freezing trays, you’ll never have to see your finest broths and sauces go down the drain again.

Souper Cubes are sort of like big ice cube trays. You can get them in a variety of sizes, but the basic idea is that you can freeze individual servings of leftovers, then pop them out of their silicone compartment once frozen whenever you decide to use them. That way, none of your leftovers will go bad, and you also won’t be faced with the predicament of thawing a huge block of liquid from your freezer when you decide it’s finally time to use up that batch of bone broth you made.

On Amazon, you can find the Souper Cubes 1-Cup Extra-Large Silicone Freezing Tray, where each compartment on the tray holds up to one cup of liquid. The trays also come with lids, so they won’t pick up any strange odors in the freezer, and they double as silicone baking trays, too, and are oven-safe up to 415 degrees.

They also have a larger, 2-cup portion size, if you want to freeze meal-prep portions of your favorite soups, stews, and meals, or want to cook up a big batch of pasta sauce or something that can be frozen in portions and easily thawed for weeknight dinners.

If this sounds like the product you’ve been waiting for, or if you know of a cook who is always fretting over leftovers and you want to get them a nice gift, then you should check out the Souper Cubes Ultimate Gift Pack on Food52. It includes four different sizes of Souper Cube trays: 2 Tablespoons, which is perfect for saving leftover broth, wine, or chopped herbs or garlic in olive oil; 1/2 cup; 1 cup; and 2 cup sizes.

You’ll never have to worry about how to store your leftovers again.

