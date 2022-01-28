Costco Is Selling a Chocolate-Covered Heart-Shaped Cheesecake Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means we seriously have sweets and chocolate on the brain. There are some years when we’re content to just buy a discounted box of chocolate from the grocery store on February 15th, but this year, we want to make things a little more special than that. Hey, it’s been a rough few years, so why not take any chance to celebrate? We want this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration to be about pure pleasure, fun, and decadence, so when we saw this outrageously indulgent Costco dessert pop up on Instagram, we knew it was going to be the star of our romantic day.

It’s a chocolate-covered, heart-shaped cheesecake from Junior’s Cheesecake. It weighs in at a whopping 3 pounds, which should be enough for a Valentine’s Day celebration of one or ten. The cheesecake itself is a classic New York-style cheesecake, and it’s covered in chocolate ganache, then garnished around the edges with chocolate chips, and given red icing stripes on top.

According to Costco_Empties, the Instagram account that alerted us to the sweet treat, “it’s absolutely incredible.” It’s also just $18.99, which is surprisingly affordable for such an enormous, rich dessert.

You can find the chocolate covered cheesecake in the refrigerated section of Costco that’s near the deli. You’ll need a Costco membership (you can sign up here) to get your hands on one of these treats, because they’re not available on Costco’s website.

However, you can also order Junior’s Cheesecake on Goldbelly. If you’re not so into chocolate, you can treat yourself (and your Valentine) to their equally-delicious looking White Chocolate Strawberry Heart Cheesecake, though it’s a little bit more expensive since it’s made fresh and shipped from their original location in Brooklyn.

Courtesy of Goldbelly.

It features a white chocolate cheesecake that’s swirled with fresh strawberry puree, decorated with white chocolate mousse, and sprinkled with chocolate shavings. It’s a dessert that’s definitely worthy of celebration.

Whether you opt for chocolate or strawberry, Junior’s Cheesecake is going to make this Valentine’s Day one for the books.

