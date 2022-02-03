HelloFresh’s Three-Course Valentine’s Day Meal Will Make You Look Forward to Staying at Home This Year

For many people, Valentine’s Day often means forking over some serious cash for a fancy meal with their loved one, but let’s be real, is one night really worth a couple hundred bucks? While you should still cherish the day by treating yourself and your partner, your closest friends or yourself, you can do it more affordably while still enjoying a chef-worthy meal. The solution? HelloFresh’s three-course Valentine’s Day meal that’ll actually make you look forward to eating at home this year.

After a couple years now of staying at home, we’ve gotten pretty acquainted with sweatpants, so getting dressed up can be a chore. Plus, in many parts of the country, it’s still frigid cold, so who wants to leave the house anyway? HelloFresh’s “A Love(ly) Night In” three-course meal will make this special occasion a breeze from the comfort of your couch or kitchen table, whether you’re with your loved one, family, or you’re taking part in a solo dinner as a form of self-care.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HelloFresh is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This luxe, foolproof three-course meal starts off with a decadent Honey-Ricotta Crostini. As for the entrées, you have two options: feast on Beef Tenderloin with Asparagus & Truffle Mash or Portobello Mushrooms with Asparagus & Truffle Mash for a Veggie option. To end the night on a sweet note, both of these tasty options come with Vanilla Cheesecake that is sure to give your favorite dessert spot a run for its money.

Best of all, this meal takes around just 35 minutes to cook. Your box comes with everything you need to whip up a meal that’s sure to impress—you’ll get pre-portioned ingredients so you don’t have to spend time going to the grocery store, and you won’t waste anything either. Once you’ve whipped up the meal, all you need to worry about is setting the table and picking out your favorite wine.

Valentine’s Day can cause a wave of panic when it comes to planning, but this hassle-free dinner takes all the guesswork and stress out of a holiday that should be all about relaxing and enjoying time with loved ones. Plus, it’s a way to bond with your loved one or take some time for yourself. Either way, you don’t need any pro cooking skills to make it. You can order for two or add on additional servings, so you can enjoy the meal with your significant other, multiple friends for a Galentine’s Day feast, or solo (leftovers!). This three-course meal starts at just $9.99 per serving, so you’ll get way more for your money by staying in without sacrificing a mouthwatering dinner.

To order HelloFresh’s “A Love(ly) Night In” dinner, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription. And you’re in luck because we’ve got an exclusive discount just for SheKnows readers so you’ve got nothing to lose. Sign up here, and you’ll get 16 free meals with your purchase and free shipping (plus three surprises!). Once you’re signed up, you can select the “A Lovely Night In” meals on the menu for the weeks February 6th-12th and 13th-19th.

If you’re looking to knock the socks off your Valentine, HelloFresh’s limited-time three-course meal is sure to make them have all heart eyes for you.