Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Likes to Cook to Her Own Music

Talking to Dolly Parton is like talking to a favorite friend that you haven’t seen in a long time. Despite being a country music legend, bestselling author, businesswoman, and trailblazing humanitarian ― and that’s only the tip of the iceberg ― she’s as down-to-Earth and fabulous as you’d hope.

Now, fresh off of helping fund the creation of one of the COVID vaccines, the multi-talented titan of the industry has decided to go back to her Southern roots and give her fans comforting dishes they won’t soon forget. On Jan 26, Parton announced that she partnered with Duncan Hines to create a limited-edition Dolly Parton Baking Collection.

The kits include a variety of Southern favorites like Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and a Chocolate Buttercream Frosting. The kits will be available in grocery stores and mass retailers everywhere this March ― which can’t come soon enough, in our opinion.

SheKnows talked to Parton about the new release, what baking means to her, and what she’s working on next. Keep reading!

SheKnows: Since this line is all about Southern comfort food, how do you define “comfort food?”

Dolly Parton: Well, food that’s good and satisfying makes you feel like you had a good meal. I really love Southern food…nothing like spreading out a big Southern meal and ending it on a great dessert.

SK: What’s the importance of these recipes and these flavors to you?

DP: Well, we thought about what would fit the most Southern line of baking and what would fit me mostly. Banana pudding is one of the best things you can have…[and] these frostings that you can eat right out of the pan, I often do. [With the coconut cake] it’s a pretty, light cake that can lighten up the whole table. I don’t know anybody that don’t love [coconut] and won’t choose it over most others.

SK: Do you have a ritual for getting ready to bake?

DP: Well, I do it in different ways, sometimes I turn on music for the day. Most times, I hum around and sing along, and I do sometimes listen to my own music. Whatever my last project is, to really work on that and see if one instrument is too loud… I can work and think and critique my cooking, as well as my singing. And sometimes, I like to be quiet… and sometimes I like to be peaceful and think about good things.

SK: What do you hope your fans will get out of this new line?

DP: First of all, I want the fans to know that I believe in this stuff and Duncan Hines is great. I think they’ll just get a kick out of the fact that we’re doing this together. But I want them to feel excited that I’m doing things like this.

SK: How can fans get their hands on the new line before March?

DP: We had our line live yesterday and it sold out in 15 minutes. Just go to Duncan Hines’ website and add your email. Or you can go to my socials and we’ll let everyone know when it’s restocked.

SK: Back in 2006, you published Dolly’s Dixie Fixin’s: Love, Laughter and Lots of Good Food. Is another cookbook potentially on the way?

DP: Well, we are gonna take that book and change the name of course. We’re going to use a lot of those recipes that people love and add more, new things. But I am gonna come out with a new cookbook.

SK: At SheKnows we celebrate all that women know. What’s one thing that only you know?

DP: I think women really know everything. I think women have this innate knowing about everything. I think they know how to maneuver, I think they know how to look ahead, plan, solve problems, wipe their tears, wipe their butts, and do all the things that women have to do. Honestly, I think women are so special and I’m proud I’m a woman.

