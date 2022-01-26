BlendJet Just Released a Line Of Creamy Lattes That Can Be Made in Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The first thing we start thinking about when we wake up in the morning is coffee, but if we’re being honest, there are many, many mornings where we just don’t have time to brew a cup, and we end up shelling out the big bucks to get a latte at a coffee shop. But there’s an easier way. BlendJet, the portable blender, can be used to make breakfast smoothies and protein shakes at home, on-the-go, and at the office. Now, thanks to their just-launched JetPack Lattes, they can also be used to whip up your favorite coffee drinks when you’re pressed for time.

BlendJet JetPack Lattes come in six flavors: vanilla, caramel, chai, matcha, mocha, and cinnamon-dolce. Making your latte couldn’t be simpler. You just blend the contents of the pouch with milk or water, and ice. In seconds, you have a frothy blended coffee drink made with real coffee and with enough caffeine to get you through to lunch. They’re also gluten-free, vegan, and don’t use artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

Each BlendJet JetPack Latte costs $2.99 per pack if you set up a monthly subscription of 6, 12, or 30 packets, or you can buy them for $3.99 each as a one-time purchase. You can also try a variety pack containing all six flavors for $23.94.

Courtesy of BlendJet.

BlendJet JetPack Latte Variety Pack $23.94 Buy now Sign Up

As for the blender, you could go with a BlendJet 2, which comes in a wide variety of fun colors. They’re affordable, too – you can get one for under $50.

Courtesy of BlendJet.

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender - Seafoam $49.95 Buy now Sign Up

But if you really want to start your mornings with fun, color, and caffeine, you should totally treat yourself to one of the vibrantly-patterned portable blenders in their Lisa Frank collection.

Courtesy of BlendJet.

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender - Lisa Frank Tie-Dye $59.95 Buy now Sign Up

Thanks to Blendjet, you can now make coffee anywhere, along with your favorite smoothies and shakes.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: