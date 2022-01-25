Bobby Flay’s Biggest ‘Secret Go-To’ Ingredient Is One He Puts on ‘So Many Things’

Who doesn’t love a good virtual tour through a celebrity chef’s pantry? It’s the ultimate insider look into how to cook like the pros — and it’s even more exciting when you spot everyday ingredients that have made a home in your pantry, too. So far, we’ve taken tours through Rachael Ray, Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis‘ extensive pantries; but more recently, fellow Food Network host Bobby Flay gave online grocery service Misfits Market a tour through his pantry — and it is stocked. Not only did the Always Hungry podcast host share a genius pantry hack, but he also revealed his “secret go-to” ingredient — and it’s one he puts on “so many things.”

“People always ask me about my pantry, which I love my pantry because it opens up lots of ideas when it comes to cooking,” Flay, who is Misfits Market’s chef-in-residence, excitedly shared in the Instagram video. “I’m kind of proud of my pantry!”

Flay starts the tour by sharing his must-haves, including Italian pastas, sauces, hot sauces and mustards — his favorite store-bought sauce being, Simply Sugo.

“It’s already made for you and then you can embellish upon it,” he says. “If I want to eat literally in a few minutes, I throw on a pot of water, fill the pasta in there with a bunch of salt, get some tomato sauce going then I’ll take out some Calabrian chilies or some crushed red peppers, fresh basil, or some oregano — or whatever kind of herbs I have — some Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and you have pasta and it’s perfect.”

Flay also shared a “pantry hack” that involves two popular Asian ingredients: red and green curry paste.

“Take some red curry paste, toast it in a pan, throw some coconut-milk over it, and you literally will have a red curry or a green curry sauce literally in 15, 20 minutes,” Flay says. “You can put it over some chicken or some grilled salmon. It has so much flavor and it’s so easy.”

But it’s his go-to ingredient that’s caught our attention: It’s anchovies.

More specifically, Flay loves Agostino anchovies, which you can purchase at online retailers, like Italian Food Online Store and Amazon.

“I put anchovies in so many things and people don’t know it,” Flay recalled. “Especially when I’m cooking seafood, I crush up a bunch of anchovies, put it in the sauce. It just enhances it so much more.”

