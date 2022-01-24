This Genius $13 Product on Amazon Gives You the Perfect Movie Theater Popcorn at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For movie lovers everywhere, your go-to snack just became easier and cheaper. We just discovered that Amazon is selling this $13 microwavable popcorn maker that’s the perfect gift for yourself just because or for friends. After all, the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, especially with a delicious bowl of popcorn. This Hotpop popcorn maker gives you crisp popcorn that’s healthy and oil-free. Yet if you enjoy more flavorful popcorn, feel free to add oil, salt, and additional seasoning.

The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper

Image: Hotpop. Courtesy of Hotpop.

The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

But it’s not just affordable. You might become more obsessed with how easy it is to use. Simply pour the popcorn kernels into the bowl, place it into the microwave, and then you’ll have tasty popcorn in a few minutes. This popcorn maker holds up to 15 cups of popcorn and heats it in the microwave for up to four minutes. The bowl is made of silicone, which helps to spread the heat evenly and leave fewer unpopped kernels and it comes with a lid so you can store popcorn in the same container. Better yet, its heat-resistant feature lets you eat popcorn straight out of the microwave while it’s hot and fresh. The popcorn maker is also super easy to store, making it great for those who live in small spaces. The innovative bowl has a collapsible design and it is dishwasher safe.

With so many fun colors to choose from too, this popcorn maker is a nice addition for movie nights at home. So, switch out the expensive popcorn bags for this enjoyable device instead that’ll let you customize your popcorn. It will bring you the ultimate comfort in taste and price. Check out this affordable popcorn maker now to upgrade your next snack session.