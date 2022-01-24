Too early to stock up on Valentine’s Day gifts and treats? No way — and you can get a head start at ALDI, where their Aldi Finds aisles are chock-full of Valentine’s Day coffees, chocolates and much more.

“[ALDI] has got you covered for Valentine’s!” writes The Amazing ALDI on Instagram, where they posted a drool-worthy slideshow of delicious Valentine’s Day treats.

Every week, the ALDI Finds aisle gets a facelift. And this week’s Finds include an assortment of sweet Valentine’s Day treats, including Belmont Heart-Shaped Lava Cakes ($2.99), Benton’s Shortbread Strawberry Hearts ($2.29), chocolate truffle hearts, Benton’s Red Velvet Sandwich Cremes ($1.99), Barissimo Chocolate Delight single serve cups ($6.99), and ALDI’s super-popular chocolate treat, Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles.

“Swipe the photos for lots of Valentines treats! Which item will you be trying?” asks Aldi Favorite Finds.

“Need a little pick me up?” ALDI adds on Instagam, along with a few photos of their new chocolatey offerings, including Breakfast Best’s Double Chocolate Belgian Waffles. “Sweeten up your week with these #ALDIFinds!”

Not only will you find sweets, like boxes of assorted chocolate, but starting Jan. 30, ALDI’s also selling clothing perfect for Valentine’s Day, including pink-and-red fleece-lined leggings and two-piece heart thermal or knit PJ sets.

The downside to ALDI Finds? They’re only available for a limited amount of time, so if you want it, you’ll have to head to the store and claim it. And you better hurry, too, because ALDI Finds typically sell out quick.

Check out all of this week’s ALDI Finds on ALDI’s website.

