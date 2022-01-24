Craving Chocolate? Make Martha Stewart’s Buckeye-Inspired Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownies

The only peanut butter-based pairing that beats peanut butter and jelly? Peanut butter and chocolate. From Buckeyes to Reese’s and even peanut butter M&Ms, they’re downright addicting. And one of Martha Stewart’s most delicious dessert recipes embraces the pairing in the form of a moist batch of creamy peanut butter-ribboned brownies. The best part? The dessert is super easy to make.

“To satisfy a serious chocolate craving whenever the mood strikes, bake a half-batch of brownies in a standard loaf pan,” Stewart writes. “Inspired by buckeye candies, these treats are run through with a ribbon of rich peanut-butter cream that takes on a caramel flavor in the oven.”

To make Stewart’s Buckeye Brownies, you’ll start by making your creamy peanut butter filling by combining peanut butter, butter, milk and salt in a small, heavy saucepan.

You’ll then melt your chocolate chips and whisk with sugar and an egg, followed by cocoa, vanilla, and salt. And it’s during this step that Stewart imparts a very important piece of advice: “To ensure that coveted crackly top,” she says, “mix the batter until it’s glossy.” Then, fold in your flour and even more chocolate chips.

The next step is the fun part — one you’ll need your 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan for.

First, pour half your brownie butter into the pan, then add a layer of your peanut butter mixture. Pour the rest of the brownie butter atop — and bake! After about 30 minutes, you’ll let it cool off (give it about an hour to do so), and then cut ’em into pieces.

Get the full Buckeye Brownies recipe at Stewart’s website.

