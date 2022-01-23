Giada De Laurentiis’ Simply Giada Episode Shows Easy Weeknight Recipes That Take Less Than an Hour to Make

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis just saved us hours of brainstorming for dinner meals this week, all in one video.

On Jan 21, De Laurentiis posted a photo of her and her boyfriend cooking up some yummy recipes. She posted it to @thegiadzy with the caption, “Classic and comforting Italian dishes don’t need to be endlessly time-consuming or overly decadent, and @Giadadelaurentiis is showing us how she makes her favorites weeknight-friendly and lightened up on the next episode of Simply Giada!”

Throughout this weekend’s episode of Simply Giada went over a plethora of easy-to-recreate dishes, starting with her Bison Bolognese recipe. Taking less than an hour to prepare to perfection, all you need are some Italian cuisine basics such as red onion, olive oil, basil, and pappardelle pasta.

Get the Bison Bolognese recipe here.

Next, De Laurentiis shows viewers how to recreate this 20-minute chicken dinner, with easy-to-use ingredients like eggs, gluten-free breadcrumbs, olive oil, and lemon wedges to name a few. This beginner-friendly recipe’s hardest step is dredging the seasoned chicken one at a time.

Get the Gluten-Free Chicken Milanese recipe here.

Then she went into a simple braised mushroom recipe. Now the only one on her site that you can access now is the Marsala Braised Mushrooms, a recipe that takes around 30 minutes to create and use ingredients like shallots, olive oil, thyme, marsala, and broth, to name a few.

Get the Marsala Braised Mushrooms recipe here.

And finally, she showed how to create a No-Cook Chocolate Coconut Budino, but you’ll have to tune in to find out how to remake it!

And if your belly is still wanting more of De Laurentiis’ easy recipes, then snag her cookbook called Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita on Amazon.

