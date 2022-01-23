Mexican Hot Chocolate Recipe That Will Spice Up Your Days Stuck Inside the House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the kids are asleep, but you’re in for a long night, it’s good to treat yourself to warm hot cocoa. But let’s face it, the old marshmallow and cocoa recipe we’ve used since high school is getting tired. Luckily, we found a spicier, alcoholic, and very scrumptious hot chocolate recipe from a nonprofit’s Instagram!

Poderistas, a nonprofit organization that’s known for building and celebrating Latin culture, posted a mouth-watering hot chocolate recipe that’ll soon be our go-to recipe. They posted the photo of the hot chocolate and recipe with the adorable caption, “Tonight’s plans: Turn up your favorite musica, Put up your feet, Sip this Mexican Hot Chocolate with a twist. For an extra kick, stir it all with a cinnamon stick. Buenas noches!”

Now the recipe calls for the basics, but what makes this different from the other basic cocoa recipes is the additions of chili powder, Mexican chocolate, and your favorite Kahlua liqueur.

The steps to create this adults-only cocoa is foolproof. You start by combining all the ingredients into a saucepan and serve it up with a dash of Kahlua (or whipped cream if you’re not feeling it).

If you don’t have these surprising ingredients readily available, no worries ― that’s what internet shopping is for.

You can get the Mexican Hot Chocolate for Grown-Ups recipe here and start winter on a high note!

