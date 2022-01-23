Martha Stewart’s ‘Heavenly’ Vanilla-Heart Cake is the Ultimate Gift For Your Sweet-Toothed Valentine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart has once again come to save our hides by making the ultimate Valentine’s day gift for our lovers’ sweet tooth. On Jan 22, Stewart posted a few photos of a jaw-dropping heart-shaped cake that’s something out of a dream. She posted it with the caption, “For Valentine’s Day, treat your sweethearts to this beautiful (and on-theme) layer cake. Our raspberry-and-custard-filled vanilla heart cake is enriched with a light genoise-like batter (a European sponge made with eggs and butter) with fresh vanilla bean for extra flavor, and Creme Fraiche for richness. We sandwiched vanilla pastry cream and fresh raspberries between the layers (strawberries would also be tasty), then artfully arranged more fruit on top.”

This all-new dessert recipe is the perfect gift for your valentine who can’t resist a decadent cake. With a hefty Valentine present like this, you need to grab all the ingredients for a culinary battle. Some tools you need range from shredded coconut, vanilla beans, sugar, raspberries, cream, and all the way to sour cream, to name a few. It may seem daunting at first, but the recipe only takes around six steps to complete.

You start by separating everything, spreading the coconut onto a single layer baking sheet, and end the entire recipe by topping it off with whipped cream, coconut, and berries.

Now if you’re wondering how they got the adorable heart-shaped pan, they went to Amazon to buy a 10-inch pan. While their model is sold out, we found an adorable and affordable heart-shaped set.

Get Stewart’s Raspberry-and-Custard-Filled Vanilla Heart Cake recipe here.

If you’re craving more of Stewart’s desserts, treat yourself to Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season.

