Ina Garten’s Ultimate Beginner Breakfast Dish Combines Two Early-Morning Favorites

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve had some mouth-watering waffle recipes and delicious hash browns, but Ina Garten yet again spices up our repertoire by combing the two. That’s right, start your day right with Waffle Iron Hash Browns (don’t worry, we’re geeking out too!)

This beginner recipe can cook for up to six people at a time, using ingredients like yellow onion, baking potatoes, all-purpose flour, and ground black pepper, to name a few.

While this recipe may seem daunting at first, it’s easy when you focus on the basics. You start by prepping with a waffle iron, food processor, your favorite mixing bowls, and a plethora of ingredients briefly mentioned. It starts by squeezing the moisture from the potatoes and ends by cooking for up to 10 minutes, depending on the waffle iron.

As we said, the Barefoot Contessa knows how to spice up any basic meal of the day. While we’ve grown used to her using actual spices and sauces, this unexpected combination will surely satisfy everyone in the house for Sunday brunch.

Check out the Waffle Iron Hash Browns recipe here.

If you’re also craving some fresh, Garten-approved drinks for your morning waffles, check out Garten’s Prosecco and blood orange concoction: her iconic Aperol Spritz. You can get the Aperol Spritz recipe here.

And since it’s an original recipe from Garten’s bestselling cookbook, Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook — maybe snag a copy for yourself for more of her breakfast recipes.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $19.00, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: