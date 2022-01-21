These Heart-Shaped Kitchen Tools & Appliances Will Make Your Valentine’s Day Sweeter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know it feels like 2022 just started, but Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it. And, if you want to make the special people in your life feel…well, extra special, there’s no better way to do so than with something delicious. The internet might be packed with a bunch of confections to cater to their sweet tooth and adorable decor, but why draw the line at dessert? If you want to extend the reach of Cupid’s arrow, there are a bunch of heart-shaped kitchen tools and appliances to bring the Valentine’s vibes to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacktime.

But, with so many items to sift through and the Valentine’s Day countdown in full swing, picking up the best wares can feel a tad overwhelming. To help, we’re sharing our three favorite heart-shaped tools to enjoy on February 14. (Psst…if you’re a true romantic, you have our full permission to use these picks year-round.)

Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker

The rumors are true: breakfast really is the most important meal of the day. And, if you want to make your significant other or children feel loved from the moment they wake up, consider whipping out this heart-shaped waffle maker. (Bonus points if you top ‘em with whipped cream and strawberries.)

Lil Heart Teaspoons

We can’t back this up with science just yet, but we’re pretty convinced these oh-so adorable teaspoons will have your recipe tasting extra sweet. Best of all? Whether you’re adding a dash of olive oil or mixing in some spices, this bundle will come in handy for virtually every recipe.

Bamboo Heart-Shaped Spoon

Whoever said the heart-shaped tools should be confined to the kitchen clearly needs to add this spoon set. Made with a lightweight-but-durable bamboo, this set is perfect for spooning out servings of salad, mashed potatoes, or saucy spaghetti.

