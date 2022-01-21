Ina Garten’s Blood Orange Cosmo Recipe Is Perfect For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ina Garten seems to always know just what we need. Her recipes vary from modern and comforting to fresh and elegant, and no one does a decadent dessert like Garten. She’s the type of person who hears that there’s a snowstorm coming, and invites friends over for a dinner party so they can enjoy the cozy feeling of being snowed in together. A week ago she had friends over during a blizzard, and they brought blood orange cosmos for the group to drink. Garten must have known that we haven’t been able to stop thinking about these cocktails, because she finally shared the recipe on her website.

The blood orange cosmos recipe comes from the Barefoot Contessa’s friends and dinner party guests, Rob Marshall and John DeLuca. They look fancy, and they sound fancy, but they’re actually quite simple to make.

The most important ingredient is, of course, blood oranges. Luckily, citrus is in season this year, and these days you can often find blood oranges even in your standard grocery store. You’ll need 1.5 cups of blood orange juice for the recipe, along with 1/2 cups of freshly squeezed lime juice, so make sure you have a good citrus juicer handy. We like using a classic citrus reamer for limes, and something a little larger to get the juice out of the blood oranges – it’s worth going electric if you regularly like to have freshly squeezed citrus juice.

The juices are mixed 2 cups of good vodka and 1 cup of Cointreau (a French orange liquer – don’t substitute it for triple sec, which is much less complex), then mixed and shaken with ice.

Garten recommends rubbing the rims of your martini glasses with blood orange peels, and then using those peels as a garnish. The essential oils from the orange peel will end up on the rim of the martini glasses, so every time you go in for a sip you’ll get a whiff of zesty orange.

It’s the type of drink we need right now. The use of fresh citrus reminds us of one of the most enjoyable parts of winter, while the vibrant flavor seems to remind us that somewhere, somehow, warmer weather and sunshine will return. The rosy, pink-red color also makes it a perfect Valentine’s Day cocktail. Leave it to Garten to have the kind of friends who would share such a tasty edible gift with the world when we need it most.

