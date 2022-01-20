Costco Is Selling a Dupe Of Your Favorite Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich & It’s So Much Cheaper

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s also the hardest to consistently turn into an enjoyable meal. Most often, we find ourselves eating buttered toast (admittedly a lot tastier thanks to this kitchen tool that keeps butter soft), microwaved packets of oatmeal, or the classic “coffee and nothing else” combo. But there’s a better way to fuel up your body for the long day ahead. Protein-rich breakfasts, like the Starbucks Bacon, Gouda & Egg sandwich, keep you satisfied longer, but it can be pricy to order one every day. Luckily, the Instagram account CostcoHotFinds just shared an affordable dupe for those breakfast sandwiches that you’ll want to keep on hand for hungry mornings.

The eight-pack bacon, gouda, and egg sandwiches on ciabatta retail for about $12 a package. Each sandwich comes individually wrapped, so they won’t end up freezer burnt even if the box isn’t tightly sealed. If you have a Costco membership, you can find them in the frozen section, though CostcoHotFinds also says you can request Item Number 1584153 if your warehouse doesn’t currently carry them.

The account recommends heating the breakfast sandwiches up in the air-fryer, where the ciabatta rolls get crispy and the gouda melts to bubbly, cheesy perfection.

Courtesy of Instant Pot.

When you break down the price of just over $12 for eight sandwiches, that means each sandwich costs just about $1.60. That’s probably less money than what you would spend on the ingredients to make these from scratch, and it’s definitely less than the $5+ Starbucks charges for their Bacon, Egg and Gouda sandwiches. Also, due to Omicron and the resulting supply chain shortages and labor shortage, many Starbucks stores are experiencing shipment delays which means lots are out of the bacon gouda sandwich right now, while others are operating with reduced hours.

There’s nothing worse than heading to the drive-through only to find out your favorite breakfast item isn’t even available, so do yourself a favor and stock up on these Bacon, Gouda and Egg Sandwiches on a Ciabatta Roll at Costco the next time you’re there. With a box of these in your freezer, you know you’ll have at least eight mornings of breakfasts on hand.

