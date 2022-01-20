Martha Stewart’s White Cheddar Potatoes Are The Ultimate Winter Side Dish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the time of year for potatoes. Mashed potatoes, loaded baked potato soup, breakfast potatoes – we’ll take them any way we can get them. That’s because we can’t think of another vegetable that makes such luxurious, hearty side dishes, the kind that you eat for dinner, then stay warm and cozy for the rest of the night. So when we saw lifestyle expert, cookbook author, and all around genius Martha Stewart’s White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes, we knew it was the dish we wanted to feast on all weekend.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

So, full disclosure – we grew up eating scalloped potatoes that came from a box. The potatoes were sliced and dehydrated, you’d warm them up in a saucepan with milk, butter, and the included seasoning packet, and boom – a cheesy potato side dish. Then we had real scalloped potatoes for the first time, and the difference was astounding. If you’re used to less-than-stellar scalloped potatoes, then Stewart’s white cheddar-packed recipe is the one you need to try.

One of the most common complaints about scalloped potatoes is that if you’re not careful, the potatoes in the middle don’t cook all the way through. That won’t happen in Stewart’s recipe.

The potatoes are sliced thinly with a good chef knife or a mandolin (you could even use your food processor if you’re in a hurry and have a slicer attachment).

The sliced potatoes are then simmered in a milk and cream mixture that’s flavored with shallots, garlic, and thyme. Then the tender potatoes are layered into a baking dish (choose a nice Le Creuset dish one or similar so it can go right from the oven to the table), sprinkled with shredded white cheddar, and smothered in yet more of the infused cream mixture and cheese.

The potatoes bake for about 1.5 hours, until they’re melt-in-your-mouth creamy, and the top of the dish is golden brown with melted cheese and caramelized cream. It’s a side dish, but don’t be surprised if this one steals the spotlight from everything else on the table.

