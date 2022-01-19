This Genius Automatic Pan Stirrer Takes the Hard Work Out of Cooking & It’s Like Having Your Own Sous-Chef

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official: we’re making 2022 the year we spoil ourselves with and appliances that’ll inevitably make life easier. From the chic Our Place Always Pan (or a good dupe!) to different stackable sets, we’re upgrading our kitchen in any way we can. Whenever we see a shiny new TikTok video showing off a new kitchen tool, we can’t help but snag it right away. This time, the trendiest tool to own (and most helpful) is the Uutensil Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer that does all the hard work for you.

While we always love cooking Ina Garten’s latest recipe, if we can cut any corners and still get a mouth-watering and delicious dinner — sign us up! This time around, we’re daydreaming about a kitchen tool that’s super accessible for everyone, won’t break the bank, and is a total game-changer.

The Uutensil Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer is perfect for that busy chef or member in your family where repetitive motions can do a number on your wrist (and take up valuable time). Some versions even boast a timer, so you literally don’t have to think about a thing. It’s battery-operated and you can even remove and wash the little leg attachments.

Courtesy of Uutensil Uutensil.

Uutensil Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer $35.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Uutensil Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer is an automatic stirrer that self-rotates at three separate speeds. Whether it be for your favorite soup, gravy, or sauce, this takes the pain out of stirring.

Save your arm the repetitive workout — all you have to do is turn it on and watch it do your (probably) least favorite step for you while you handle the other steps in the recipe.

One happy Amazon customer said, “…If you are making ANYTHING that requires constant stirring, you will want this. Make sure your pot is round. Fabulous product!!”

The Uutensil Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer is available on both Amazon and Uncommon Goods.

Uutensil Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer $25.00 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: