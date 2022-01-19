This Stackable Staub Cast Iron Cookware Set Is A Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gift For Cooks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s winter, which means we’ve been cooking up all of our hearty favorites, like soups, stews, chili, and homemade bread in a nightly attempt to stave off the cold. What do we like to use for pretty much all of these cooking projects? Enameled cast iron. But if you’ve ever had a small kitchen and a passion for enameled cast iron, then you know that storage can be an annoying problem. Staub has solved it. They’ve designed a beautiful new four-piece enameled cast iron cookware set that stacks together for easy storage, and the three pans included all share a lid.

The Staub Stackable 4-in-1 Set is available at Food52’s shop. Each set includes a 5-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven, braiser, and grill pan, along with a heavy duty lid that fits all three. Staub is similar to Le Creuset in quality (it will pretty much last a lifetime), though some swear that it’s even more durable. Staub also has a textured enamel interior, which helps meats and veggies brown to their fullest potential, giving your meals more flavor.

Courtesy of Staub.

Staub Stackable 4-in-1 Set, Cherry $499.99 Buy now Sign Up

The Staub stackable 4-in-1 set comes in five colors. Cherry and black are $499.99, while graphite, grenadine, and dark blue are $579.

Courtesy of Staub.

Staub Stackable 4-in-1 Set, Dark Blue $579 Buy now Sign Up

The price tag might make you a little woozy, but think of it this way – a 5 quart enameled Staub cast iron Dutch oven on its own costs $279, so when you bundle the three items and lid together as a set, you’re actually saving money.

Courtesy of Staub.

Staub Cast Iron 5.5-qt Round Cocotte, Cherry $279.91 Buy now Sign Up

Whether you’re buying a Valentine’s Day gift for a special chef in your life, or are finally treating yourself to the small-kitchen friendly enameled cast iron of your dreams, this Staub Stackable 4-in-1 set is too gorgeous to pass up.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

