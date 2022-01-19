How to Use the Nostalgic Kitchen Tool That’s Popping Up on Everyone’s TikTok Feed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Toast and butter is one of the world’s most treasured and perfect breakfast dishes. Sourdough, rye, pumpernickel, fluffy milk bread or a homemade pullman loaf – all of these are elevated when sliced, lightly toasted, and spread with softened butter. But if you’ve ever tried to use butter right out the fridge, you know what happens. Your bread gets absolutely destroyed. The cold butter can’t be spread with your knife, so you smash it down, crushing the bread’s airy crumb; you drag the butter across the bread to try to get it to soften and spread, only for the bread to rip. It takes a perfect breakfast and turns it into a pathetic mess of crumbs and cold grease – but there’s a solution. TikTok cooks have discovered a vintage kitchen tool that keeps butter soft and spreadable at room temperature, while keeping it from spoiling. It’s a French butter bell crock.

French butter bell crocks are designed to keep butter at room temperature from getting too hot and melting or from staying hard and un-spreadable. A traditional ceramic butter bell features a cylindrical outer container that you fill with a little bit of cold water, and a bell-shaped inner container that you remove and fill with your favorite butter. When you replace your now-fillled butter bell, placing it back into the outer container, the cool water creates a seal that prevents bacteria from getting into your butter and causing spoilage. The ceramic and water also work together to keep the butter at the perfect spreadable but not melted temperature, even when just sitting on your countertop.

There are a lot of different styles of butter bell to choose from, from traditional to modern. Remember, this is something you’re supposed to keep on the counter, so make sure you choose a style you won’t mind having on display.

For minimalists, this white porcelain Norpro butter keeper will do the trick.

Or, if you’re a bit more of a modern minimalist, this Dowan Butter Crock with a geometric black design might to the trick.

For a more traditional French country look, we love the rustic design of this antique-inspired butter bell crock, and its vibrant blue color.

Finally, if you really prefer a modern, even futuristic look, then try this transparent glass crock that has a smoothly domed top.

You’ll never have to massacre a piece of bread for breakfast again when you have a butter bell crock to keep things spreadable and smooth.

