Instagram’s Favorite Personal Blender Brand Just Released a Limited-Edition Line With Lisa Frank— & It’s a ’90s Dream

Remember when we thought we were the coolest and most colorful people in school when we popped out those Lisa Frank folders? We’d get so excited about the newest school supply collection and beg our moms for it. But now we’re adults (and mamas) and we don’t have to beg anyone for a Lisa Frank gift to treat ourselves with.

Now for those who still have a love for Lisa Frank but don’t have the need for her school supplies — there’s something even better. One of our favorite portable blender brands, BlendJet, just dropped a seriously nostalgia-packed collaboration that we didn’t know we needed until now: the BlendJet x Lisa Frank line.

With this smile-inducing blender line, we can feel colorful and cool while staying healthy so we can sneak in our fruits and veggies year round. No more boring solid-colored blenders to go with your spectacular workout clothes. It’s time to treat yourself to a product that’s just as dazzling as you are and will help you stick to your goals so you can feel your best. Best of all, it’s cordless so you can take it on the go—you simply recharge it via USB.

The limited-edition BlendJet x Lisa Frank collection features three must-have designs that’ll bring your ’90s dreams to life again: tie-dye, rainbow leopard, and rainbow fade — all with the ever-so-iconic Lisa Frank sticker on the front.

Now, for those who aren’t too familiar with the cult-favorite blender, the BlendJet product is a powerful, self-cleaning blender that’ll help you create any kind of healthy drink you wish no matter where you are. From your morning latte to a much-needed smoothie, make your favorite mixed beverages in style with the help of Lisa Frank. If you don’t want to have to pick up smoothie ingredients at the store, we recommend stocking up on BlendJet’s handy JetPacks—just add the your milk of choice.

Check out the covetable Lisa Frank blenders below available exclusively at BlendJet.com—hurry, we have a feeling this nostalgia-packed line is bound to sell out in no time.

