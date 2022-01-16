Ina Garten’s Healthy & Simple Avocado Toast Recipe Uses This Surprising Sauce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re tired of your usual breakfast repertoire of cereal or eggs, then make 2022 the year you switch it up. Now if you have a sweet tooth, you can try a healthy pancake recipe. But if you’re on a health kick like you’ve never had before, then maybe you need to try Ina Garten’s spicy spin on avocado toast.

There’s a reason everyone was obsessed with avocado toast back in 2018 — it’s simple, delicious, and very customizable. Also known as the perfect combination for the to add her spices for a whole new flavor.

Garten’s avocado toast recipe calls for the basics like eggs and Hass avocados, but what sets hers apart from the basic avo-toast combo you’d normally get is her use of Sriracha sauce.

Anyone can make this beginner recipe — even your new teenager looking to cook for themselves. Whether it’s for brunch or a comfort food-based snack, making this is as easy as one, two, three — and that’s not an exaggeration.

This three-step recipe starts with simply simmering warm water on the saucepan and ends with adding pinches of salt, pepper, and maybe some more Sriracha. Along with that, the measurements given can help you create one for you and one for your kid, partner, or even your morning workout buddy.

Get Garten’s spicy and flavorful Avocado Toast recipe here.

Now if you’re craving more comfort food from Garten, then snag a copy of her cookbook: Modern Comfort Food — which also has an exclusive, delectable Bloody Mary recipe to match up your toast with.

Modern Comfort Food $35.00 on Amazon.com

