Martha Stewart Adds a Sweet Twist to This Classic, Three-Step Cookie Recipe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Time to treat ourselves to a light and airy dessert from Martha Stewart’s pantry. We’re going strong on our health-conscious New Year’s resolutions, but that doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves to a simple and delicious cookie recipe for those cheat days.

On Jan 15, Stewart posted a mouth-watering video of these classic waffle cookies from a segment of Martha Bakes on her Instagram profile. She posted it with the caption, “Often sold as street snacks in Holland, stroopwafels come from the same town famous for Gouda cheese. They’re a decadent treat made from two waffle cookies sandwiched together with caramel.”

To create the delicate wafel cookies, you have to snag some staple kitchen ingredients like all-purpose flour, vanilla extract, lemon extract, and more. For the rich, caramel filling, you need mostly basic ingredients as well, except for making a trip to the grocery store to grab vanilla beans.

Except for the caramel filling, this delicious cookie sandwich only needs three steps to create perfection. You start by separating some ingredients into different bowls and end by spreading the homemade caramel filling.

If you or your little ones don’t have much of a sweet tooth, no worries — the wafels can be eaten separately and the recipe makes up to a dozen!

Get Martha’s Stroopwafels recipe here.

If you’re craving more of Stewart’s desserts like we are, treat yourself to Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season.

Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.