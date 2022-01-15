Martha Stewart’s Sweet & Healthy Home Remedy Is Perfect For Fighting Colds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve tried the humidifiers, the cold medicine, and we’re getting frustrated with the lack of results. Whenever winter rears its freezing little head around the corner, our bodies are the first to feel it and all they feel is sick. Luckily, Martha Stewart has a natural remedy up her sleeve that may make the sick feeling go away — and no, it’s not a delicious cocktail.

On Jan 12, Stewart posted a busy photo of a super-healthy tonic to Instagram that has fans guessing what it could be. No worries, she answers it in the caption, “Feeling under the weather? Try our fire cider, a tangy, sweet vinegar infused with vegetables, herbs, spices, and honey. A popular herbal folk remedy, it is used as an anti-inflammatory and digestion-stimulating tonic, and to boost natural health processes.”

Stewart’s bringing some home remedies to our kitchen-based repertoire — and we’re loving it. Between the cold weather nipping at us and everyone getting sick, we’ll take anything we can get when trying to get the sick feeling away.

Infused with vegetables, herbs, spices, and honey, this cider tonic is perfect for anyone in the family feeling under the weather. This folk remedy uses ingredients like rosemary, ginger, lemons, oranges, onions, and apple cider vinegar, to name a few.

The two-step tonic recipe starts with getting a resealable glass container — because this recipe can last up to three weeks — and ends with stirring in the honey.

Now Stewart has a few things to point out with the recipe, one of which being that you can add turmeric into the honey for increased benefits. And you may wonder how to go about taking this and it’s simple. Either dilute it with water and drink it in a shot glass daily or put it on a salad.

Get Stewart’s Favorite Fire-Cider Tonic recipe here.

Instead of grabbing another cookbook, why not snag a copy of one of her life manuals? Stewart’s book The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything is available on Amazon Kindle and it’ll help you get (almost) everything in life together.